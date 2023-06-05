Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has plunge by -9.15relation to previous closing price of 2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 697.50x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $29.47, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 252.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOTU on June 05, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stock saw a decrease of 1.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.56% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.70% for GOTU’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -23.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.