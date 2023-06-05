Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (GMDA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has gone up by 20.84% for the week, with a 48.96% rise in the past month and a 41.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.09% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.12% for GMDA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is $6.80, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 58.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on June 05, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) has dropped by -0.06 compared to previous close of 2.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at 57.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +42.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +19.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 83.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.