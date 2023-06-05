Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontline plc (FRO) is $22.43, which is $7.98 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on June 05, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

FRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has surged by 1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 14.56, but the company has seen a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly drop of -22.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Frontline plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for FRO’s stock, with a 4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Frontline plc saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frontline plc (FRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.