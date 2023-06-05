Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a 4.99% gain in the past month, and a -12.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for FRZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for FRZA’s stock, with a -31.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRZA is 3.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRZA on June 05, 2023 was 25.35K shares.

FRZA) stock’s latest price update

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.61 in relation to its previous close of 1.27. However, the company has experienced a -6.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRZA Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2700. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRZA starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 9,332 shares of Forza X1 Inc., valued at $5,710 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Forza X1 Inc., purchase 4,332 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 4,332 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -48.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.