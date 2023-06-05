Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $75.50, which is $4.91 above the current price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on June 05, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

The stock price of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 68.13, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT’s stock has risen by 2.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.98% and a quarterly rise of 12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for FTNT’s stock, with a 22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.98. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 41.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 24,710 shares at the price of $68.18 back on May 23. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 4,572 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $1,684,842 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 7,535 shares at $70.24 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $529,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -297.90, with 16.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.