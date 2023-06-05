Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has surged by 1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 112.75, but the company has seen a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that 5 Stocks the Smart Money Bought Up in the Second Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is above average at 30.12x. The 36-month beta value for FISV is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FISV is $133.51, which is $19.21 above than the current price. The public float for FISV is 612.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of FISV on June 05, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

The stock of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a -4.56% drop in the past month, and a -3.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for FISV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for FISV’s stock, with a 6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

FISV Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.34. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $112.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 187,356 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $896,800 using the latest closing price.

Hau Robert W., the Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $119.33 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hau Robert W. is holding 133,491 shares at $1,014,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.