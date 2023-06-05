Examining the Volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) Stock

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has gone up by 3.95% for the week, with a -13.20% drop in the past month and a -21.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.22% for AEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.25% for AEO’s stock, with a -15.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AEO is $12.18, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for AEO is 175.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEO on June 05, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

AEO) stock’s latest price update

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has soared by 7.39 in relation to previous closing price of 10.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that American Eagle Tops Profit Forecasts, Says It Sharply Reduced Inventory Levels

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at -14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $13.56 back on Apr 10. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,003 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $40,233 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 5,761 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $76,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.