Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (BVXV) Stock

The stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has seen a 10.99% increase in the past week, with a 5.21% gain in the past month, and a -11.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for BVXV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.83% for BVXV stock, with a simple moving average of -61.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BVXV is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BVXV is $39.00, which is $36.98 above than the current price. The public float for BVXV is 2.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of BVXV on June 05, 2023 was 25.28K shares.

BVXV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) has surged by 18.82 when compared to previous closing price of 1.70, but the company has seen a 10.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BVXV Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8432. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -31.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

The total capital return value is set at -46.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.66. Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), the company’s capital structure generated 298.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.93. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In summary, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.