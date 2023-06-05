Evaluating the Impact of 6.85 Increase on Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) Stock

In the past week, AA stock has gone up by 3.40%, with a monthly decline of -0.23% and a quarterly plunge of -37.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Alcoa Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for AA’s stock, with a -20.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AA is $48.97, which is $13.57 above the current market price. The public float for AA is 175.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume for AA on June 05, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

AA stock's latest price update

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)'s stock price has plunged by 6.85% in relation to previous closing price of $32.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that Alcoa Fourth-Quarter Revenue Declines 20% on Lower Aluminum Prices

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

AA Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.26. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.