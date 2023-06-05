Evaluating the Impact of -37.12 Increase on Oncorus Inc.’s (ONCR) Stock

The stock of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has seen a -43.00% decrease in the past week, with a -65.44% drop in the past month, and a -70.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.17% for ONCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.54% for ONCR’s stock, with a -79.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for ONCR is 23.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ONCR was 277.55K shares.

ONCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) has decreased by -37.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -43.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

ONCR Trading at -62.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.46%, as shares sank -68.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -43.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2695. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -54.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who sale 138,872 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Dec 30. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 284,697 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $37,495 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Possible Member of 10% Group of Oncorus Inc., sale 141,753 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Flynn James E is holding 299,917 shares at $36,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -134.30, with -60.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.