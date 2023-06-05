Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -9.69 when compared to last closing price of 3.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ELEV is $6.00, which is $2.96 above the current price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELEV on June 05, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV stock saw an increase of 17.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.43% and a quarterly increase of 210.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.03% for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for ELEV’s stock, with a 129.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at 25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.87%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 272.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -93.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.