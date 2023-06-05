Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ELBM is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELBM is $5.13, The public float for ELBM is 32.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for ELBM on June 05, 2023 was 76.34K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELBM’s Market Performance

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has experienced a 10.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.43% drop in the past month, and a -34.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.49% for ELBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for ELBM’s stock, with a -44.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares sank -30.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3189. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.