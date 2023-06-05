DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX)’s stock price has dropped by -6.73 in relation to previous closing price of 6.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRRX is $36.25, which is $30.49 above the current price. The public float for DRRX is 22.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRRX on June 05, 2023 was 120.79K shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has seen a -3.11% decrease for the week, with a 40.02% rise in the past month and a 20.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for DURECT Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for DRRX’s stock, with a 7.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at 18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares surge +35.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw 66.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRRX starting from Robertson Judith J., who purchase 9,412 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Aug 19. After this action, Robertson Judith J. now owns 356,132 shares of DURECT Corporation, valued at $8,000 using the latest closing price.

Robertson Judith J., the Director of DURECT Corporation, purchase 71,531 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Robertson Judith J. is holding 346,720 shares at $60,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for DURECT Corporation stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -130.40, with -56.80 for asset returns.

Based on DURECT Corporation (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.