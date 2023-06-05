Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has soared by 15.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 23.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for DXF on June 05, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a 17.41% increase in the past week, with a -35.72% drop in the past month, and a 15.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.65% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for DXF’s stock, with a -12.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at 19.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.94%, as shares sank -18.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2025. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.