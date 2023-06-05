DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has plunged by -4.73 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a -12.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on June 05, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has seen a -12.66% decrease for the week, with a -26.19% drop in the past month and a -33.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.21% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -28.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.44%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -36.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.