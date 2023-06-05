Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.35 in comparison to its previous close of 3.98, however, the company has experienced a 34.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) by analysts is $13.00, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for DGLY is 2.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.51% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DGLY was 24.85K shares.

DGLY’s Market Performance

DGLY’s stock has seen a 34.55% increase for the week, with a 46.48% rise in the past month and a 4.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for Digital Ally Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.01% for DGLY’s stock, with a -25.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DGLY Trading at 31.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +43.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY rose by +34.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.34 for the present operating margin

+6.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at -52.10. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.