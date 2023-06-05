Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by analysts is $50.94, which is $12.59 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 640.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DAL was 10.50M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has surged by 1.73 when compared to previous closing price of 36.38, but the company has seen a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Delta Reports Quarterly Loss, Projects Strong Summer Travel

DAL’s Market Performance

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month, and a -4.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.11% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.07. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 7,513 shares at the price of $36.90 back on May 31. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 107,782 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $277,230 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $32.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Taylor David S is holding 25,360 shares at $164,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.