Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DAWN stock has gone up by 23.14%, with a monthly gain of 13.07% and a quarterly plunge of -16.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.61% for DAWN’s stock, with a -18.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) by analysts is $40.11, which is $24.21 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.99% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DAWN was 894.53K shares.

DAWN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) has jumped by 12.90 compared to previous close of 13.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.24. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Bender Jeremy, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $13.12 back on May 16. After this action, Bender Jeremy now owns 1,179,484 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,732 using the latest closing price.

York Charles N II, the COO, CFO and Secretary of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 955 shares at $13.12 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that York Charles N II is holding 264,798 shares at $12,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -45.30, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.