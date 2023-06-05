CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CXAI on June 05, 2023 was 5.94M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 10.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 51.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a 51.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a 5.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.34% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.37% for CXAI’s stock, with a 8.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 38.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.97%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +487.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +51.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.