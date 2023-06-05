CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has increased by 1.61 when compared to last closing price of 68.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that CVS Posts Higher Revenue as Acquisitions Close

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is 23.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is $97.57, which is $28.19 above the current market price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On June 05, 2023, CVS’s average trading volume was 8.54M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS’s stock has seen a 3.43% increase for the week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month and a -14.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for CVS’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $85 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.95. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Lynch Karen S, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $69.75 back on May 03. After this action, Lynch Karen S now owns 431,392 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $976,567 using the latest closing price.

Moriarty Thomas M, the EVP & General Counsel of CVS Health Corporation, sale 137,466 shares at $98.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Moriarty Thomas M is holding 608,129 shares at $13,521,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.