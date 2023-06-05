CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) has increased by 35.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CURO is at 2.64.

The public float for CURO is 21.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume for CURO on June 05, 2023 was 161.22K shares.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO’s stock has seen a 50.98% increase for the week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month and a -43.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for CURO Group Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.50% for CURO’s stock, with a -56.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.38%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +50.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2655. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -56.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from DAWOOD ISMAIL, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on May 23. After this action, DAWOOD ISMAIL now owns 366,869 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $218,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Douglas D, the Chief Executive Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 11,660 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Clark Douglas D is holding 728,557 shares at $18,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.