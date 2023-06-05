Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has decreased by -3.40 when compared to last closing price of 16.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRDO is $16.44, which is $0.54 above than the current price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on June 05, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stock saw an increase of 15.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 116.33% and a quarterly increase of 56.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.41% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.40% for CRDO’s stock, with a 30.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 68.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares surge +107.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Lam Yat Tung, who sale 6,091 shares at the price of $15.01 back on May 30. After this action, Lam Yat Tung now owns 3,367,309 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $91,432 using the latest closing price.

Lam Yat Tung, the Chief Operating Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 5,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Lam Yat Tung is holding 3,209,097 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.