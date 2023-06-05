Coty Inc. (COTY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.10 in comparison to its previous close of 10.99, however, the company has experienced a 5.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COTY is 1.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for COTY is 351.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on June 05, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stock saw a decrease of 5.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Coty Inc. (COTY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for COTY’s stock, with a 24.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.