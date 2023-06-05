ConocoPhillips (COP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 8.16x. The 36-month beta value for COP is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COP is $131.79, which is $28.48 above than the current price. The public float for COP is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of COP on June 05, 2023 was 6.57M shares.

The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has increased by 2.83 when compared to last closing price of 99.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

COP’s Market Performance

ConocoPhillips (COP) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month, and a -5.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.15. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $102.08 back on May 08. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 849 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $102,080 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 4,800 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 27,600 shares at $494,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ConocoPhillips (COP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.