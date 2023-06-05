Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 74.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) by analysts is $85.38, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 829.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CL was 5.18M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.67. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 24,703 shares at the price of $79.70 back on May 19. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 52,769 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $1,968,930 using the latest closing price.

Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 14,594 shares at $81.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Massey Sally is holding 8,615 shares at $1,190,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Equity return is now at value 539.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.