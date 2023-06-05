Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDE is $4.75, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on June 05, 2023 was 5.91M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen a 4.03% increase in the past week, with a -9.36% drop in the past month, and a -2.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for CDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for CDE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 25. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 239,188 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 123,017 shares at $10,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.