CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR): A Technical Analysis

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is $38.00, which is -$9.51 below the current market price. The public float for CIR is 19.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIR on June 05, 2023 was 128.60K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) has increased by 50.03 when compared to last closing price of 31.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that KKR to Buy Circor in $1.6 Billion Deal

CIR’s Market Performance

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has seen a 58.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 80.87% gain in the past month and a 67.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for CIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.49% for CIR’s stock, with a 94.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

CIR Trading at 63.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 48.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +74.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIR rose by +58.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.25. In addition, CIRCOR International Inc. saw 98.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+32.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIRCOR International Inc. stands at +2.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR), the company’s capital structure generated 340.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.28. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.