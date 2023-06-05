Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has gone up by 22.74% for the week, with a -3.57% drop in the past month and a -20.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.24% for CING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.55% for CING’s stock, with a -3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CING is $6.17, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 7.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CING on June 05, 2023 was 166.94K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.92 in comparison to its previous close of 0.91, however, the company has experienced a 22.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CING Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +22.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9853. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on May 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 40,508 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $2,020 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 38,508 shares at $4,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -139.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc. (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.