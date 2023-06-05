China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) by analysts is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 5.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CPHI was 399.61K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has jumped by 13.43 compared to previous close of 0.34.

CPHI’s Market Performance

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a -39.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.50% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.58% for CPHI’s stock, with a -62.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3377. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -60.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.