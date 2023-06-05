China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On June 05, 2023, CLEU’s average trading volume was 508.71K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 37.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLEU’s Market Performance

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a 37.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.54% drop in the past month, and a -11.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.03% for CLEU’s stock, with a -11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +32.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6816. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -23.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.