Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVX is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVX is $187.91, which is $33.62 above the current price. The public float for CVX is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on June 05, 2023 was 7.87M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has surged by 2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 152.16, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Why Big Oil Likes Small Deals

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX’s stock has risen by 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly drop of -5.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Chevron Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for CVX’s stock, with a -6.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $180 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.59. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from MORRIS RHONDA J, who sale 19,666 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MORRIS RHONDA J now owns 3,967 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $3,343,281 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 37,300 shares at $182.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $6,800,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corporation (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.