Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has increased by 2.97 when compared to last closing price of 16.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is $22.27, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on June 05, 2023 was 7.92M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stock saw an increase of 3.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.15% and a quarterly increase of -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for CVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.