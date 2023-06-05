C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Faces 2.88% Weekly Volatility

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has gone down by -5.09% for the week, with a -9.89% drop in the past month and a -7.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.06% for CHRW’s stock, with a -6.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is above average at 15.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CHRW is 115.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHRW on June 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has plunged by -5.21 when compared to previous closing price of 97.67, but the company has seen a -5.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that C.H. Robinson Reaches Standstill Agreement With Activist Investor

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.01. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 16,155 shares at the price of $104.56 back on May 04. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,937 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $1,689,091 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Angela K., the CHRO and ESG Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Freeman Angela K. is holding 92,373 shares at $208,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.