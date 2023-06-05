Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): A Technical Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43.

The public float for BMY is 2.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMY on June 05, 2023 was 8.13M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has jumped by 1.52 compared to previous close of 64.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio to Step Down

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY’s stock has risen by 1.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly drop of -5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for BMY’s stock, with a -8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.41. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from VESSEY RUPERT, who sale 50,385 shares at the price of $67.06 back on May 03. After this action, VESSEY RUPERT now owns 47,751 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $3,378,818 using the latest closing price.

Caforio Giovanni, the Board Chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 240,000 shares at $74.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Caforio Giovanni is holding 236,104 shares at $17,916,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.