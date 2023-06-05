Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 107.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Inc. (BX) by analysts is $100.67, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 700.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BX was 5.09M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.13 in relation to its previous close of 87.14. However, the company has experienced a 6.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

BX’s Market Performance

BX’s stock has risen by 6.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.19% and a quarterly drop of -2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Blackstone Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for BX’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.83. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 47,809,634 shares at the price of $11.40 back on May 23. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $544,910,304 using the latest closing price.

Porat Ruth, the Director of Blackstone Inc., purchase 282 shares at $82.71 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Porat Ruth is holding 31,132 shares at $23,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.