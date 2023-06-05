BiomX Inc. (PHGE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is $6.50, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for PHGE is 24.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on June 05, 2023 was 237.40K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE’s stock has risen by 21.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.37% and a quarterly drop of -24.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.94% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.03% for PHGE’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +37.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3013. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 101.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -53.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.