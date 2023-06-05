BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBAI is $5.00, which is $2.98 above than the current price. The public float for BBAI is 24.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.49% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on June 05, 2023 was 9.34M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. However, the company has seen a -15.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI’s stock has fallen by -15.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.31% and a quarterly drop of -36.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.33% for BBAI’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAI Trading at -20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 199.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value 547.90, with -61.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.