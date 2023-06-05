Baker Hughes Company (BKR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $36.83, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKR on June 05, 2023 was 7.14M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s stock price has soared by 3.39 in relation to previous closing price of 28.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

BKR’s Market Performance

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a 5.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.72% rise in the past month, and a -8.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for BKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for BKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Camilleri Kurt, who sale 12,293 shares at the price of $28.53 back on May 02. After this action, Camilleri Kurt now owns 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $350,719 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 59,463 shares at $303,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.