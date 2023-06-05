Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) by analysts is $7.33, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for AVTX is 7.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTX was 49.02K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) has increased by 7.44 when compared to last closing price of 2.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVTX’s Market Performance

AVTX’s stock has risen by 2.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.11% and a quarterly rise of 27.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.55% for AVTX’s stock, with a -22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at 18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. saw -38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from Caissa Capital Management ltd., who purchase 844 shares at the price of $2.87 back on May 31. After this action, Caissa Capital Management ltd. now owns 1,386,215 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,422 using the latest closing price.

Caissa Capital Management ltd., the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 671 shares at $2.87 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Caissa Capital Management ltd. is holding 1,385,371 shares at $1,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -230.78. Equity return is now at value 470.00, with -85.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.