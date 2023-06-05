Assessing the Risk and Potential of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) Stock

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a 8.23% increase in the past week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month, and a -11.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.22.

The public float for AGNC is 569.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AGNC on June 05, 2023 was 11.42M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 9.45. However, the company has seen a 8.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Reid Sean, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on May 24. After this action, Reid Sean now owns 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $98,010 using the latest closing price.

Larocca Prue, the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 12,000 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Larocca Prue is holding 94,132 shares at $108,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.