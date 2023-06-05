Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ASAN is 79.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAN on June 05, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 22.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has risen by 8.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.13% and a quarterly rise of 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Asana Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.80% for ASAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +39.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.65. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 61.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,336 shares at the price of $20.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 603,715 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,583 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 165,300 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.