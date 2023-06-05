Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen a 2.25% increase in the past week, with a 5.53% gain in the past month, and a -1.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for ARCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCC is $20.43, which is $1.41 above the current price. The public float for ARCC is 537.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCC on June 05, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

ARCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has surged by 0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 19.02, but the company has seen a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

ARCC Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $17.84 back on May 02. After this action, SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT now owns 15,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $267,600 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 60,500 shares at $52,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.30 for the present operating margin

+78.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +27.50. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.32. Total debt to assets is 55.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.