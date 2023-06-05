APA Corporation (APA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for APA Corporation (APA) by analysts is $47.81, which is $13.88 above the current market price. The public float for APA is 308.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of APA was 6.27M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

APA) stock’s latest price update

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 32.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

APA’s Market Performance

APA Corporation (APA) has experienced a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a -18.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for APA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for APA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

APA Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, APA Corporation saw -27.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 396.50, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, APA Corporation (APA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.