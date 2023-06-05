Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NRSN is 6.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of NRSN on June 05, 2023 was 51.75K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) has increased by 19.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRSN’s Market Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has experienced a 13.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.30% rise in the past month, and a 9.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.80% for NRSN’s stock, with a 10.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRSN Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6886. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. saw 54.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

Equity return is now at value -139.40, with -115.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.