Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

The 36-month beta value for GEVO is also noteworthy at 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEVO is $5.93, which is $0.43 above than the current price. The public float for GEVO is 230.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.74% of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on June 05, 2023 was 6.24M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GEVO’s Market Performance

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has seen a 31.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.86% gain in the past month and a -23.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.79% for GEVO’s stock, with a -25.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

GEVO Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +31.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2235. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Bloom Paul D, who sale 5,975 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bloom Paul D now owns 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $7,469 using the latest closing price.

Smull L Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of Gevo Inc., sale 17,676 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Smull L Lynn is holding 797,725 shares at $33,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.