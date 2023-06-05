Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) is above average at 71.70x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on June 05, 2023 was 312.40K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has jumped by 71.05 compared to previous close of 3.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET’s stock has fallen by -8.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.69% and a quarterly drop of -37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.40% for Chijet Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for CJET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.26% for the last 200 days.

CJET Trading at -21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.52%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET rose by +75.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.