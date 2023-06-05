Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMSC is $10.25, which is $4.17 above than the current price. The public float for AMSC is 27.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on June 05, 2023 was 145.05K shares.

AMSC) stock’s latest price update

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC)’s stock price has soared by 14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 5.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC’s stock has risen by 52.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.10% and a quarterly rise of 13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for American Superconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.89% for AMSC’s stock, with a 34.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 43.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +64.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +52.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw 65.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Dec 16. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 943,223 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $87,268 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 353,759 shares at $52,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.