An In-Depth Look at Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) Stock Performance

In the past week, WDH stock has gone down by -8.59%, with a monthly decline of -19.31% and a quarterly plunge of -23.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Waterdrop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.63% for WDH’s stock, with a 3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is above average at 10.99x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WDH is $23.70, which is $0.46 above than the current price. The public float for WDH is 295.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of WDH on June 05, 2023 was 603.82K shares.

WDH) stock’s latest price update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

WDH Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.