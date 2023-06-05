An In-Depth Look at Chico’s FAS Inc.’s (CHS) Stock Performance

In the past week, CHS stock has gone down by -1.16%, with a monthly gain of 3.02% and a quarterly plunge of -19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Chico’s FAS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for CHS’s stock, with a -6.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is above average at 5.85x. The 36-month beta value for CHS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CHS is 118.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CHS on June 05, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

CHS) stock’s latest price update

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.30 compared to its previous closing price of 4.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

CHS Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 69,600 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 704,640 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $437,088 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Director of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 30,400 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 774,240 shares at $186,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.