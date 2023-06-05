Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has plunge by -17.37relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMRS is $1.68, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for AMRS is 233.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.56% of that float. The average trading volume for AMRS on June 05, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen a 12.76% increase in the past week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month, and a -32.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.11% for AMRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.07% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -57.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $0.65 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

AMRS Trading at -16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7275. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kieftenbeld Hermanus, who sale 20,999 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kieftenbeld Hermanus now owns 219,768 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $19,949 using the latest closing price.

ALVAREZ EDUARDO, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Amyris Inc., sale 231,368 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that ALVAREZ EDUARDO is holding 612,546 shares at $284,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 132.60, with -80.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.